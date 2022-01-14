Detroit’s Convention Center’s New Name Signals Quality Service

Author: Curt Wagner

Detroit’s premier convention center has a new name, Huntington Place, but planners looking to bring their events to Motor City should expect the same can-do spirit that has earned the center numerous awards and the respect of the industry.

Formerly known as the TCF Center Detroit, the center officially became the Huntington Place in December 2021 after Huntington Bank merged with TCF Financial Corporation earlier in the year. The merger benefits planners looking to hold their events in Detroit in several ways. The center — and thus its customers — have greater access to thought leaders in Fortune 100 companies, representatives of major corporations, and leaders in their industries for keynotes and education sessions. The center also offers access to Michigan nonprofits that can bring CSR initiatives to life during events, and community service resources for fitness mini-events and job fairs.

“Our world continues to change but that does not change our focus on solutions that are affordable, safe, efficient, and maybe a little outside the lines,” said Karen Totaro, general manager of Huntington Place. “Our Detroit spirit pushes us to ‘Be Bold’ and not wait for good things to happen but to make them happen. Working together with our clients, the possibilities are endless.”

When planners choose Detroit for their events, they’re investing in a city committed to integrated sustainability — the environmental, cultural, and economic health and preservation of its citizens and neighborhoods.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the convention center opened its doors to the community, serving as a field hospital, a day center for homeless services, a food distribution center for Food Rescue US, and the city’s largest vaccination site with a drive-through facility. For these efforts, it was honored with the Community Safe Haven award at the 2021 Michigan Energy Summit in August.

On the environmental front, Huntington Place’s glass-enclosed concourse and atrium not only provide views of the Detroit River and Canada, they let in enough natural light to minimize daytime lighting usage. A LEED Gold-certified convention center, Huntington Place continually works to enhance its green initiatives. Plans in the works for 2022 include:

Creating green event guidelines that shift focus from waste diversion to material life cycles.

Banning the use of foam core materials in the venue.

Re-energizing the focus on food redistribution, sustainable meal options, composting, and zero-waste events.

Drafting a Human Trafficking Policy that trains all stakeholders and outlines reporting procedures.

Hosting free health and fitness sessions such as yoga, Zumba, and full-body workouts that can be integrated into events in the facility at no charge.







The center’s event specialists will work with planners to develop sustainability goals for their events in all green areas that they feel they can achieve, including energy saving, reduction in material use, recycling, post-event material donations to local non-profits, and more.

Business event travelers meeting at the center will find a staff committed to their safety, too. Huntington Place — boasting one of the largest contiguous exhibit floor spaces in North America — has received GBAC Star certification for its strict cleaning protocols. The center’s planners look forward to working with groups to develop a health and safety plan that is right for them.

For planners thinking about making their next event a hybrid experience, Huntington Place works with Premier Event Technologies to find creative ways to connect with virtual audiences. Using Premier’s hive platform, planners will see their in-person speakers seamlessly incorporated into the virtual production, among other great features. The turnkey, flexible solutions include Eventcast, which gives groups the best of both worlds — in person and virtual.

No matter what a group needs, Huntington Place maintains its commitment to top-notch, progressive, safe, and sustainable event experiences.