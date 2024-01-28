Author: David McMillin

With more than 1.3 million square feet of event space and the ability to host up to 45,000 participants, Sands Expo & Convention Center in Singapore is always buzzing with activity. In 2024, the Rotary International Convention, the National Retail Federation’s Big Show Asia Pacific, and the Entrepreneurs’ Organization Global Leadership Conference are just a few of the premier events that will take place at the venue.

When attendees arrive, they will step into the future of elevated experiences, thanks to an ongoing $1.75-billion transformation of Marina Bay Sands designed to meet the evolving expectations of guests. Part of what puts Sands Expo at the forefront of the events industry, though, is the ability to think outside its own walls. The property’s leaders are pioneering a new Bay Precinct Strategy uniting 11 hotels with more than 8,000 rooms, 10 attractions, and 1,500 retail and dining experiences, including 19 Michelin stars.

“Even as Sands Expo is playing the lead role in hosting international events, we need to continually innovate and drive benefits beyond our own corners,” said Ong Wee Min, vice president of sales and MICE at Marina Bay Sands. “The Bay Precinct Strategy allows us to do just that. We’re able to offer clients an enlarged platform and direct access to different services around the Bay, opening up the playing field and racing ahead of competitors.”

A Festival Atmosphere — Every Day of the Year

In addition, the strategy is designed to make it possible to turn a business event into an experiential journey. In 2024, Marina Bay Sands will transform into a dynamic and energetic sanctuary for the arts, kickstarting the year with the highly anticipated return of Where Art Takes Shape. The festival will present a captivating line-up of activities across the property including the second edition of ART SG, the region’s leading international art fair. As a testament to Marina Bay Sands’ commitment to the arts, the property recently signed a three-year partnership with Singapore’s National Arts Council to continue empowering local artists and integrating an arts narrative into the guest experience.

Asia’s First Carbon-Neutral Venue

Sustainable menu options, an on-site herb garden, an urban forest of 650 plants and 250 trees on SkyPark, rainwater recycling initiatives — these are just a few of the strategies that contributed to earning a Platinum certification from the Events Industry Council’s Sustainable Event Standards. Participants who want to learn more can join an in-house sustainability tour.





Transformative Technologies

As attendees embark on their journeys in Singapore, organizers will naturally be focused on one big question: How are they feeling? Rather than waiting on feedback from surveys, they can leverage emerging tools, thanks to Sands Expo’s forward-thinking approach to technology. The venue works with some of the most innovative event technology companies such as Gevme. Headquartered in Singapore, the company built EventGPT — a generative AI-powered concierge that turns the old frustrations of chatbots into a truly helpful experience that delivers personalized advice and assistance for attendees.

Additionally, the venue works with Zenus, a company that offers the ability to use ethical facial analysis to gain a deeper understanding of attendee behaviors and emotions. Both partnerships reflect the venue’s commitment to keeping up with the rapid pace of constant technological change that impacts the face-to-face industry.

To learn more about the Marina Bay Sands difference, explore these success stories of other events, and to gain access to learning resources and insights into the latest industry trends, join the PCMA-MBS Circle program.