How Heka Health’s Gamified Wellbeing Challenges Spur Connection and Revenue

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

According to experts, wellness comprises multiple dimensions, including social, emotional, intellectual, vocational, and environmental as well as physical health. This year at IMEX Frankfurt, the Maritz Global Events Sustainability Challenge reflected that expanded definition, encouraging attendees to engage with the event’s sustainability initiatives in addition to staying active and connected during the trade show.

Utilizing Heka Health’s wellbeing platform, attendees could earn points for various activities, including walking and running, connecting with other eventgoers, and engaging with partners’ sustainability programming — for example, one could earn points by stopping at Maritz Global Events’ booth to learn about the Net Zero Carbon Event Pledge. To encourage healthy competition, Heka Health tracked participants’ points in real time via the Challenge app and a public leaderboard. Participants could simultaneously compete as a team, against each other, or other teams, and those who hit target point levels qualified for prize drawings.

This is just one example of many demonstrating how Heka Health can tailor wellbeing experiences to maximize engagement for organizations and enable them to support the wellbeing of their communities. Heka Health’s gamified programs can also drive experiential marketing sponsorships and fundraising opportunities for organizations. A wide range of clients can attest to this, from the American Association of Endodontists and the American College of Cardiology to the International Association of Chiefs of Police.







Community Wellness

Increasingly, organizations are discovering the importance of supporting their communities through programming that expands beyond their events. Heka Health’s wellbeing Challenge series is a prime example. Throughout the year, participants engage in periodic theme-based challenges focused on different aspects of wellbeing, earning points that qualify them for prizes. Not only can the Challenge series help boost ongoing community engagement, it can also create more opportunities to increase sponsorship and fundraising revenue during non-event periods.

For the last three years, the School Nutrition Association (SNA) has partnered with Heka Health to power its quarterly Challenge series — Strive to Thrive, sponsored by the JENNIE-O Brand. Focusing on physical and mental health, Strive to Thrive provides SNA members — around 50,000 nutrition professionals working in K-12 schools — with resources tailored to their specific needs, including guided meditation, gratitude journaling, and healthy recipes from the sponsor. SNA makes these resources available to members year-round through the Heka Health-powered Strive to Thrive app, along with activities like Zumba, Tai Chi, and yoga classes offered on site at SNA’s conferences.

Nita Artis, CMP, DES, senior corporate sales, industry success and patron program for SNA, thinks the resources Heka Health provides have been invaluable to SNA members, especially since recent labor and supply-chain shortages have made their roles more challenging. “A lot of people were just breaking down mentally, emotionally, and just spiritually… so we were trying to figure out a way to help everyone get through and encourage them,” Artis said, adding that the meditation and gratitude modules have been especially popular.

