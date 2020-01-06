Heard Around PCMA Convening Leaders 2020 — Day 1

Author: Convene Editors       

Sarah Shewey, CEO and founder of Happily, speaks during her session, “Lead Like an Entrepreneur.” (Jacob Slaton Photography)

The first full day of Convening Leaders included lively educations sessions, packed rooms, new and renewed connections, innovative and immersive activations — and a sense of anticipation for what’s in store over the next few days.

The boss is dead. A boss symbolizes a power construct with a hierarchy designed to achieve results. How are we going to get things done if we don’t have bosses? We are going to channel our inner Oprahs and become entrepreneurs.”

Sarah Shewey, CEO and founder of Happily during Monday’s “Lead Like an Entrepreneur” session on the Action stage.

There’s no such thing as best. There’s only ahead and behind.”

Simon Sinek during Monday’s opening Main Stage, “The Infinite Game.”

I love that — ‘Choose your worthy rivals to better identify your weaknesses.’”

Annie Tebow, CMP, DES, senior meeting planner at the American Academy of Family Physicians, quoting Simon Sinek as she listened to his presentation on the Convening Leaders Live livestream.

You can always tell when someone is working on commission. You can feel it.”

Simon Sinek during Monday’s opening Main Stage, “The Infinite Game.”

Your biases and your beliefs — while they could be totally valid — limit you.”

Tim Simpson, brand and creative engagement chief strategist at Maritz Global Events at the “Designing From the Ground Up” at the Event Strategy and Design studio.

At the end of the day, a shared struggle is what brings people together.”

Simon Sinek during Monday’s opening Main Stage, “The Infinite Game.”

If you don’t have someone sitting at the table to make sure the content you’re putting out is representing everyone, [then you should].”

Ameerah Saine, CEO of Brunch and Slay, at “Connecting With Multicultural Audiences Through Social Media” in the Media studio.

Leadership has nothing to do with rank. Be the leader you wish you had.”

Simon Sinek during Monday’s opening Main Stage, “The Infinite Game.”

The future of science depends on how conferences are structured.”

Sami Benchekroun, co-founder of Morressier, in “Purposeful Planning: Pare Down Content to Dial Up Impact” in the Audience Acquisition and Engagement Studio.

Purpose is still undervalued in the conference world. Why are we here? Why are we in this room together? What power do we have if we leverage it? Purpose is about what we want to do to affect the real world. It’s not just fluffy stuff.”

Felix Rundel, executive director, Falling Walls Foundation, at “Purposeful Planning.”

We’re all in technology. It’s the base layer of every business on Earth.”

Michael Tchong, innovation speaker, adjunct professor at the University of San Francisco, trend forecaster, and author of Ubertrends at “How Trends and Innovation Are Transforming Our Future” in the Trending Now studio.

Learning is the new pension — as the rate of change accelerates, learning is going to be 40 percent of your time. Work and learning are going to be a combined act.” 

Future-of-work strategist Heather McGowan at “Letting Go and Learning Fast to Thrive” in the Innovation studio.

Your audience is dying for advice about planning their career journey — because it is sliding and shifting.”

Donna Kastner, founder of Retirepreneur, “What’s Next: Piloting Your Next Career Move” at the Accelerate stage.
