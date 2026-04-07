PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2026 member Hannah Jennings, convention sales coordinator for Visit Denver, loves being surrounded by people whose personal histories reveal the many different ways a life and career can unfold.

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What was the biggest misconception you had about the events industry before you joined — or were you even aware that this is a standalone industry?

After speaking with countless young adults during my time as the workforce development

coordinator at Visit Denver, I realized there are many misconceptions about the hospitality industry as a whole. I learned that many assumed hospitality began and ended with the entry-level roles they grew up seeing — serving tables, cleaning rooms, or greeting guests. Even my parents thought this. While those jobs are essential and deserve respect, they make up only a small part of a much broader and more dynamic field.

What many students don’t realize is that hospitality offers real pathways for growth, especially for those without access to traditional resources. The industry provides opportunities through scholarships and other programs that support higher education. These pathways also open the door for individuals to grow within the industry itself, starting as interns and building meaningful careers or exploring a wide range of professional avenues.

One of the reasons I fell in love with hospitality was the freedom it gave me to explore without feeling boxed into a single specialty. I changed my major several times — not because I lacked interest, but because I feared entering a field with limited space to grow, which is a fear I know many young adults face today.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in the coming year? How will you respond?

One of the biggest opportunities and/or challenges ahead for our industry is striking the right balance between innovation and authenticity. We’re entering a period where financial pressures, shifting expectations around hybrid engagement, rapid development in competitive markets, and the growing influence of AI are all reshaping how we plan and deliver events. These forces will require us to think more creatively while still preserving the human connection that makes our work meaningful. At the same time, we must remain mindful of how this growth impacts the communities we operate in, especially in cities where expanding infrastructure can both create opportunity and cause displacement.

My response is to approach these challenges with a solution-oriented mindset and a commitment to learning how to make stronger, data-driven decisions. I want to stay involved in the conversations that shape our industry, which is why volunteering on committees where my voice and insights can contribute to meaningful change is so important to me. I also recognize the need to be creative when resources are limited, and that means leaning into strong partnerships and shared goals to achieve more together than we can alone.

Equally important is staying connected to the communities we serve. Community service gives space for locals to be heard, ensuring that growth and progress do not come at the expense of the people who live in these cities. And as AI becomes a more influential tool, my goal is to use it responsibly — allowing it to enhance our work without replacing the critical thinking and empathy that define true hospitality.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received — from someone inside or outside of the events industry?

The best advice a mentor once shared with me was the idea that “the highest level of learning is teaching.” That insight changed the way I view what it means to evolve both personally and professionally, influencing how I guide others and carry the weight of my own responsibilities. It taught me that knowledge becomes even more meaningful when it is shared, and that reaching the height of your career is not an ending but an invitation to contribute in a deeper, more intentional way.

Because of that lesson, I try to move through my work with a sense of curiosity that doesn’t fade, allowing myself to pursue new ideas whenever they appear and to embrace conversations that stretch my thinking.

Bonus/optional question: What has been inspiring you lately? It can be a podcast, book, person, newsletter, or other source.

Lately, I’ve found myself inspired by my local hospitality community. There is something incredibly energizing about being surrounded by people whose experiences stretch far beyond my own and whose personal histories reveal the many different ways a life and/or career can unfold.

In fact, there’s a social media account called “The School of Hard Knockz,” created by an influencer who travels across the country interviewing millionaires and billionaires about their journeys to success. The honesty in these interviews mirrors what I appreciate so much in my own community — a willingness to talk openly about both the triumphs and the struggles. What resonates with me most isn’t the wealth these individuals have accumulated; it’s the depth of the wisdom they share, shaped by the turning points in their own lives that demanded resilience. Their stories show that success is rarely linear and that growth often emerges from the moments that test us the most.