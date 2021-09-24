Groups360 is Changing the Way Organizers Book Rooms and Space

The wasted time spent sourcing hotel rooms and space using antiquated RFP tools has long frustrated business event organizers. Many products that try to streamline the process don’t necessarily eliminate the major pain points; instead they often make it more cumbersome by adding unqualified promotions and other distracting features.
“What we’re primarily known for is our advanced search,” said Tim Flors, chief sales officer at Groups360. “That’s where our proprietary algorithm will take your preferences and score them against markets and hotels.”
The platform comes with several helpful features, including the ability to
- narrow down destinations by weather, direct flight availability, and even preferred hotel chain, category, location, and amenities
- prioritize results according to how well they match a user’s specified preferences
- view real-time availability of hotel rooms and meeting space
Organizers also can easily access destination-specific details and stats using the GroupSync Market Estimate tool. This snapshot overview displays average daily hotel rates and historical occupancy as well as that market’s total number of hotel properties and hotel rooms, among other helpful details.
“And since we’re an unbiased search [tool], our algorithm will also recommend destinations that you may have not thought about,” added Flors.
In addition to instant online booking capability, another major differentiator is that GroupSync search results and recommendations are 100 percent free of ads. That means that organizers can expect relevant search results based solely on their criteria and preferences, including specific event dates.