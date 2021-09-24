Groups360 is Changing the Way Organizers Book Rooms and Space

The wasted time spent sourcing hotel rooms and space using antiquated RFP tools has long frustrated business event organizers. Many products that try to streamline the process don’t necessarily eliminate the major pain points; instead they often make it more cumbersome by adding unqualified promotions and other distracting features.







Enter Groups360, maker of the GroupSync suite of hotel and planner solutions, which has simplified that complicated process. With GroupSync, planners can search, shop, and book hotel rooms and meeting space online, in real time, via a modern platform that feels like any other online shopping experience. GroupSync currently offers an inventory of nearly 6,000 hotels worldwide that can be booked without an RFP, and that number is expected to increase to 20,000 by the end of 2021. In addition, organizers can also use GroupSync to search nearly 200,000 properties using a simplified RFP process.

“What we’re primarily known for is our advanced search,” said Tim Flors, chief sales officer at Groups360. “That’s where our proprietary algorithm will take your preferences and score them against markets and hotels.”

The platform comes with several helpful features, including the ability to