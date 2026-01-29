Grounds for Gathering

What began as the National Association of Gardeners in suburban New York and New Jersey in 1905 blossomed into the Professional Grounds Management Society (PGMS) six years later. Today, the society represents more than 1,000 industry professionals in North America and abroad — institutional grounds managers who work in “the department of first impressions,” according to the society’s website, in all kinds of settings, from educational and corporate campuses to hotels, cemeteries, and theme parks.

PGMS has a longstanding history of hosting its Annual Conference in Louisville with Equip Expo, said Lauren Curry, marketing manager for Talley Management Group, PGMS’ full-service management partner. “Co-locating with another organization in the grounds management and broader green industry provides significant benefits,” she said, “including expanded educational programming, a stronger sense of community, and more opportunities for attendees to build meaningful professional relationships.” Beginning in 2026, the conference will move to a new location with a new partnership.

Planting and Pruning

While the location and collaboration with Equip Expo remained the same in 2025, PGMS introduced some new conference elements, including hosting a podcast during the event, launching a new event app that enabled attendees to form discussion groups, and adding more workshops and peer-to-peer exchanges, Curry told Convene via email.

In addition, as part of a hands-on activity in partnership with Project EverGreen and Olmsted Parks Conservancy to help revitalize Louisville’s scenic waterfront, volunteers enjoyed “an interpretive educational tour highlighting the history, design, and ecological importance of the parks, complete with river views and stories,” Curry said. By cleaning tree wells, refreshing planting boxes, and conducting litter sweeps, participants gave back to the local community while demonstrating the valuable nature of their work.

Conference Landscape

Educational sessions like “Multifunctional Green Stormwater Infrastructure: Does It Work?” and “Weed Warriors on Campus: Engaging Student Volunteers to Combat Invasive Plants” addressed technical and operational issues.

“Life Lessons on and off the Field” — among the most popular sessions — was presented by David R. Mellor, retired senior director of grounds for Boston’s Fenway Park, blending professional insights from turf management with themes of leadership and work-life balance.

The Annual Awards Celebration recognized the nation’s top grounds management achievements underscored by a strong commitment to environmental stewardship.

Michelle Russell is Convene‘s editor in chief.

