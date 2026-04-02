Blazing New Trails

In 1976, a small group of eight companies specializing in trail building formed the Western Trail Builders Association, laying the groundwork for what is now the Professional TrailBuilders Association (PTBA), a global organization comprising more than 150 companies that plan, design, and build trails worldwide. Together with American Trails, a national nonprofit also focused on trail advocacy, PTBA hosts the biannual International Trails Summit.

Last year, the summit — described as “a global celebration of learning, connection, and trail-centered inspiration” — brought together more than 850 industry professionals for three days in Madison, Wisconsin, chosen for its “great trail community,” said Aaryn Kay, PTBA’s executive director.

The natural light-filled, Frank Lloyd Wright–designed Monona Terrace Community & Convention Center served as base camp for sessions and the exhibit hall, but the summit was also intentional about weaving Madison’s greenways, trails, and parks into the program. Nearby Babcock County Park, for example, became an outdoor classroom during Offsite Day, where attendees got their hands dirty building trails using hand tools and took mini excavators out for a test drive on a demo course.

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As part of that experience, 20 youths were given a chance to test out the track on their bikes. They were then included in a panel during the program on career paths to the industry, thanks to a partnership with the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA).

For PTBA, this is where the rubber meets the road (or trail). “So much of

it comes down to just wanting people to know that this is a real industry, this is a real job,” Kay said. “I feel like our job is done when kids coming out of high school know that they could pursue a passion and a profession at the same time.”

Step by Step

Small-group workshops, like Women’s Mechanized Construction, Stonework and Rigging for Trails, and a two-day Trail Crew Leader Workshop, offered extended field sessions and focused training.

The World Trails Film Festival, held in conjunction with the summit for the second time, showed films from different countries around themes resonating with participants, like walking, mental health, climate change, and more.

Field Trips included canoe trips on the Yahara River, guided bike rides around Madison, and a tour of bike manufacturer Trek’s Waterloo headquarters, about a half-hour drive from the city.

Jennifer N. Dienst is Convene‘s senior editor.

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