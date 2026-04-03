From how the Net Zero Conference embedded sustainability into every element of its design, to Mark Adams’ case for why community — not content — represents the next big opportunity for business events — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Article: The Net Zero Conference Walks the Talk

How a sustainability event grew from a small meeting into a global gathering — and embedded its values into every facet of its design along the way. Written and read by Barbara Palmer, deputy editor at Convene.

🎙️ Interview: Why Community Beats Content: Mark Adams on the Next Big Opportunity for Business Events

In this episode of the Convene Podcast, Deputy Editor Barbara Palmer speaks with global innovation strategist Mark Adams, a former Chief Innovation Officer at Vice Media and longtime advisor to major brands, creators, and public figures, ahead of his Convening APAC keynote. Mark shares how his early experiences at the dawn of social media shaped his lifelong work on signal detection, network theory, and digital transformation. He breaks down why the future belongs to communities — not audiences — and explains why the events industry is now positioned for its biggest opportunity in human history.

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