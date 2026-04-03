We don’t just check boxes. We change the experience.

In Portland, Oregon, you’ll find the space, authentic experiences and local insight to create something that stands out. Travel Portland brings the on-the-ground expertise to make it happen. And with no sales tax, you’ll have more room in your budget to achieve your ideal vision.

Eco-conscious? Consider the LEED® Platinum Oregon Convention Center, featuring 500,000 square feet of total event space. For accommodations, take your pick of 10,000+ central city hotel rooms in both big brand name and boutique hotels. Getting around is easy, with the newly renovated Portland International Airport just nine miles from downtown, the MAX light rail and highly walkable, compact 200-ft blocks.

Foodies will love discovering our James Beard Award-winning cuisine and 500+ food trucks. Attendees can wander Forest Park, hike Mt. Tabor, or escape to nearby wine country, the Oregon coast or the Columbia River Gorge. Come to a city brimming with venues, accessibility and one-of-a-kind experiences.