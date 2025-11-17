Candy Retailers Come Together for a Confectionery Convention

More than a century ago, leading confectioners came together in Ohio to bring the unfairness of an impending federal excise tax on candy to the awareness of lawmakers. Through their efforts, the tax did not make it into law, and the candy makers realized there was power in banding together: Retail Confectioners International (RCI), a trade association for the retail candy maker, was founded in 1917.

RCI’s mission seems to have come full circle. According to Angie Burlison, RCI’s executive director, the biggest challenges facing candy retailers today are tariffs for supplies and ingredients and cocoa prices. They address the issues they face as an industry at RCI’s Annual Convention & Industry Expo, which will simply be named “Candy Convention” from 2026 on.

The convention brings together a close network of candy makers, Burlison told Convene via email, which she likened to “a family reunion” for many of them. Sessions related to the business of candy production and retailing include Kettle Talk, an open forum for members to ask questions. Another long-time member favorite is Candy Clinic, where participants share their ideas in such categories as Best New Piece, Marketing, Season Holidays, and Packaging and Innovation.

Their ideas are voted on by peers and awards are given out during a banquet at the convention, along with the Grand Confection Award, introduced in 2024 to celebrate “the unique, hand-crafted chocolates and candies that our members create and highlight various traditional candy categories,” Burlison said, like caramel and meltaways.

Helping to sweeten the pot is a convention staple: behind-the-scenes tours of local confectioners’ stores and manufacturing facilities in the host destination, an activity that exemplifies the spirit of members. “Candy makers are very willing to share ideas with each other,” Burlison said, “and essentially open their doors to each other to walk through their retail stores and manufacturing/production areas and learn from each other through best practices.”

Sweet Sessions

The main ingredient for a successful RCI convention? An education program that covers the unique needs of attendees — candy makers who own their own retail stores. Sessions delve into everything from the making, packaging, and marketing of candy to the granular details of how to run a retail business, including using AI. On this year’s program:

› Label Smarter: Candy Labeling 101

› Exploring Convections Made With Alternative Sugars

› Run Your Retail Business More Efficiently

Michelle Russell is Convene‘s editor in chief.

