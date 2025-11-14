From how a one-day festival fosters global engagement, to David Allison’s insights on values-driven event design, to the creative process behind Convene’s illustrated covers, here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Convene Article: How This One-Day Festival Creates an Engaged Community Year-Round

Organizers of the Creative Bureaucracy Festival have kept up a digital initiative from the COVID years to extend the festival’s reach globally and to keep the community connected. Written and read by Michelle Russell, editor in chief at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Series: David Allison on Why Values Beat Demographics in Event Design

David Allison joins the Convene Podcast to discuss why relying on demographics leads event planners 90 percent astray — and how understanding attendees’ values instead can transform engagement, loyalty, and community. From defining Power Values like employment security and community, to designing experiences that speak to what people truly care about, David explains how planners can future-proof events by designing for who people truly are and what matters most to them.

🎙️ Convene Talk: Inside Convene’s Covers: How Illustrations Bring Ideas to Life

Every issue of Convene opens with an illustrated cover — a long-standing tradition that captures ideas, not just images. In this behind-the-scenes conversation, the editorial team shares how those covers come to life, from concept to collaboration with artists around the world. Hear how illustration shapes storytelling, why abstract art sparks curiosity, and what goes into creating visuals that make readers stop, think, and turn the page.

