From new research on why today’s subvention models fall short to Jay Kiew’s insights on building change‑fluent, resilient teams — here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

🎙️ Convene Article: How to Make Subvention Programs Work Harder

A recent study shows that the current funding model to encourage group business falls short in significant areas beyond economics. Written and read by Kate Mulcrone, digital managing editor at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Interview [CL26 SPECIAL] How to Lead Through Disruption: Jay Kiew on Change Fluency and Resilient Teams

In this episode of the Convene Podcast, keynote speaker and innovation strategist Jay Kiew introduces the concept of change fluency—the ability to view change as an opportunity rather than a threat—and shares why mindset, not management, is the key to navigating complexity. Drawing on behavioral science, personal experiences with resilience, and insights from conversations with event strategists, he explores how to combat change fatigue, leverage micro‑moments, design for serendipity, and adopt a mindset that shifts from “what’s present” to “what’s possible.”

