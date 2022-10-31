A Tech Solution to Food Waste

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

When you consider that, in the U.S. alone, 34 million people are food insecure yet 80 billion pounds of food end up in landfills every year, it’s clear that at least part of the solution lies in logistics. Enter Goodr, an Atlanta, Georgia–based startup that redistributes leftover food from businesses to low-income and senior populations in need. To date, Goodr has delivered 30 million meals and diverted nearly 5 million pounds in total from landfills.

Goodr’s proprietary technology platform acts as a logistical go-between for clients and the communities it serves, doing everything from scheduling deliveries to tracking environmental impact and tax deductions. Goodr currently operates throughout the U.S. and already has a presence

in the hospitality and events sector — current and past clients include the NBA, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and the Georgia World Congress Center.

And now, with $8 million in Series A funding raised earlier this year, Goodr expects to expand even more, including offering more services to events directly. The potential for the industry is huge — when the Georgia World Congress Center tapped Goodr as its official food recovery partner during Super Bowl LIII in 2019, 42,000 meals were delivered to the community while diverting 79,500 pounds of food from the landfill.

Jennifer Dienst is senior editor at Convene.

RELATED: Connecting the Dots on Food Recovery