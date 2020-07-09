Author: Convene Editors

Go LIVE Together announced that it has raised upwards of $500,0000 to support legislative actions that will aid the industry and its workforce in recovery from the wake of COVID-19. With more than 1,700 partners — representing approximately tens of thousands of companies with U.S. operations — the operating committee achieved this fundraising milestone in support of its mission to protect the well-being of this important sector of the American economy, according to a release.

Go LIVE Together also has created a toolkit with material the coalition is using in its meetings with legislators that includes key facts about the economic impact of the business events ecosystem, in addition to a letter of support to be signed by a targeted group of associations. A broader grassroots campaign will launch in the next few weeks.

“Despite being completely shut down since March, with an uncertain outlook, the industry is rallying around Go LIVE Together. The momentum we’ve gained in our fundraising efforts speaks to the indomitable spirit that permeates throughout our industry and the desire for our sector to be heard,” Bob Priest-Heck, CEO of Freeman and member of the GLT Operating Committee, said in the press release. “We are grateful for the generous contributions from SISO, IAEE, CEIR, EDPA, ESCA, ASAE, MPI Foundation, PCMA, and others. We pledge to strategically allocate these funds to activities aimed at delivering meaningful results for a community that is anxious to get back to work.”

According to the release, the funds will aid with advocacy efforts to support industry recovery and to help government officials at the local, state, and federal level understand the true impact events have on economies and job creation.

Go LIVE Together champions the following relief provisions: