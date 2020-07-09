Go LIVE Together announced that it has raised upwards of $500,0000 to support legislative actions that will aid the industry and its workforce in recovery from the wake of COVID-19. With more than 1,700 partners — representing approximately tens of thousands of companies with U.S. operations — the operating committee achieved this fundraising milestone in support of its mission to protect the well-being of this important sector of the American economy, according to a release.
Go LIVE Together also has created a toolkit with material the coalition is using in its meetings with legislators that includes key facts about the economic impact of the business events ecosystem, in addition to a letter of support to be signed by a targeted group of associations. A broader grassroots campaign will launch in the next few weeks.
“Despite being completely shut down since March, with an uncertain outlook, the industry is rallying around Go LIVE Together. The momentum we’ve gained in our fundraising efforts speaks to the indomitable spirit that permeates throughout our industry and the desire for our sector to be heard,” Bob Priest-Heck, CEO of Freeman and member of the GLT Operating Committee, said in the press release. “We are grateful for the generous contributions from SISO, IAEE, CEIR, EDPA, ESCA, ASAE, MPI Foundation, PCMA, and others. We pledge to strategically allocate these funds to activities aimed at delivering meaningful results for a community that is anxious to get back to work.”
According to the release, the funds will aid with advocacy efforts to support industry recovery and to help government officials at the local, state, and federal level understand the true impact events have on economies and job creation.
Go LIVE Together champions the following relief provisions:
- A Business Tax Credit to encourage attendee and exhibitor participation. An incentive to offset qualified expenses related to show participation, travel, accommodations, and more.
- The Clean Start: Back to Work Tax Credit. Help businesses offset the personnel, supplies, and equipment costs associated with implementing essential safety guidelines that adhere to the best medically backed scientific practices for the safety and well-being of participants and overall public health.
- The Pandemic Risk Insurance Act (PRIA) or Pandemic Risk Coverage in Event Cancellation Insurance. Planning for business events begins over a year in advance, including contractual agreements with venues, hotels, speakers, exhibitors, staff costs, and much more. With a lack of visibility on reopening plans, the industry is calling upon Congress to provide communicable disease coverage in event cancellation insurance to offer the coverage necessary for organizers to maintain solvency.
- The Travel America Act. By allowing businesses to offset related travel expenses, businesses, and consumers across the country will more readily participate in conferences and events.
- The RESTART Act. This bipartisan legislation would help businesses by providing six months of funding to cover payroll, benefits, and fixed operating expenses.