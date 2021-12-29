After another year of disruption, members of PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties class of 2022 are proof positive that adaptability is a requisite skill for business events industry professionals. Gladys Goh, DES, manager of conventions at the Singapore Tourism Board, talks about her hopes for a net-zero future, and how she sees the industry helping achieve it.

What do you like most about your job?

I enjoy traveling, meeting new people, and experiencing new cultures, all while representing the country I love and sharing all the amazing possibilities that can happen here. My favorite part of the job is being able to interact with partners globally and contributing to the industry on a national level.

In the current fast-paced world where collaboration, innovation, and transformation are key concepts driving the industry, it is imperative to develop innovative solutions, drive stronger and impactful collaborations, and empower the industry to implement change and transformation. There are many different facets to what we do, and I enjoy the challenge of going beyond our comfort zones to seek better ways to serve the industry. Learning from these experiences has propelled my passion and pushed me to be better at what I do.

What do you see as key to the industry’s recovery after this time of disruption?

In the face of disruption, corporate resilience has been challenged and businesses are rethinking conventional ways of working with redirection to new business efforts. As the pace of change comes fast and furious, the need for agility becomes acute. Now more than ever, there needs to be a stronger focus on transformation and for the industry to embody a warrior mentality. This means being agile and adaptable, investing in change, having the courage to innovate, implementing new capabilities and new business models, and committing to do whatever it takes to succeed.

What’s the best advice you’ve gotten from someone in the industry?

There’s always something to be learned in every experience and every interaction, and to always adopt a fluid and open mindset in the face of adversity and turn disruption to transformation.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Since being in the industry, the power of events to foster innovation and drive change has strongly resonated with me. An area I am passionate about is climate change and with the events industry having the unique opportunity and responsibility to play a game-changing role in reducing carbon emissions, it is my goal is to be an advocate for change, to steer the shift towards net-zero transmissions and drive the transformation of the industry.

I see so much potential for the industry to leave a lasting impact; and with my passion, I hope to inspire the next generation of industry professionals towards an industry which is part of the solution, so that sustainable events are no longer out of reach and a zero-emission future is within our grasp.