PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2026 member Giulia Ferrero, director of event marketing at Swapcard, has come to understand how events shape industries by creating environments where relationships, ideas, and growth can take root.

Subscribe to Convene. Want deep-dive insights on events delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters.

What was the biggest misconception you had about the events industry before you joined — or were you even aware this is a standalone industry?

Before working in the events industry, I was already deeply fascinated by it, but I primarily viewed events as experiences designed to entertain. What I underestimated was their strategic impact. I didn’t yet see events as a standalone industry with the power to drive education, business outcomes, and long-term community building. Over time, I’ve come to understand that events don’t just convene audiences; they shape industries by creating environments where relationships, ideas, and growth can take root. That realization is ultimately what excited me most about becoming part of this industry.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals in the coming year? How will you respond to it?

This year, I’m already seeing a clear shift toward more experience-led, festival-inspired events — a trend that will only grow in importance next year. With agendas expanding to include main programs, side events, and brand activations, attendees are often faced with too many options. The challenge for organizers is understanding how, within this increasingly rich ecosystem, they can help each attendee achieve what they came for. Thoughtfully applied technologies, including AI, can play a role in simplifying choices and guiding journeys, allowing organizers to focus on delivering intentional, high-value experiences.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received — from someone inside or outside of the events industry?

Don’t be afraid to ask questions or reach out to people you find interesting or inspiring, or simply want to learn from!

In an industry built on connection, curiosity is a leadership strength. You may be surprised by how willing people are to share, support, and engage; proof that when you put yourself out there, this industry shows up for you.



Bonus: What has been inspiring you lately?

Much of my inspiration comes from the people I’m connected with. Learning from their perspectives and staying open to new conversations continues to shape how I approach my work in the industry.