Forward Thinking in Salt Lake City

Nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains next to the largest inland lake in the western United States, Salt Lake City is a meeting destination that never rests on its laurels. This proudly eclectic city is part urban hot spot, part outdoor adventure hub, and always fully ready to delight planners and attendees alike with the unexpected. The spirit of progress runs strong here, and there is always something new and exciting in the works. So, planners, take note. Here are five exciting things happening in Salt Lake right now:

The New SLC

The new Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) opened just over a year ago, serving all major U.S. airlines and serves as Delta’s western hub. Consistently ranked as #1 for on-time arrivals and departures, the airport’s two brand-new concourses feature a great mix of local and national restaurants and shops as well as a more streamlined, modern design. Not only is easy for attendees to fly into SLC, once they arrive, they can hop on the TRAX light rail and take it straight into downtown for just $2.50 one way.

A Room at the Palace

Opening in fall of 2022, the brand-new Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City hotel is being built directly into the Salt Palace Convention Center. Located in the southeast corner and directly adjacent to the convention center’s public spaces, this modern downtown hotel will feature 700 guest rooms, 31 meeting rooms and 60,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 25,000 square-foot ballroom. The cherry on top? The hotel’s 6th-floor rooftop event space complete with stunning mountains views.

Two are Better Than One

Also slated to open this fall are the co-branded Le Meridian and Element by Marriott hotels. With a combined 272 guest rooms, a rooftop bar, and approximately 12,000 square feet of meeting space located across the street from the convention center, they’ll connect the convention district with the thriving West Quarter district filled with plenty of opportunities for post-meeting entertainment.

Hybrid Made Easy

With so many events transitioning to hybrid or digital over the last couple years, Salt Lake wanted to make sure that planners know the city has their back. You’ll now find a permanent, state-of-the-art broadcast center located inside the Salt Palace Convention Center that can support clients who are hosting hybrid events. Perhaps the best part? This impressive facility and highly trained staff will be provided to convention clients on a cost-free basis for basic services.

Olympic Approved

Having successfully hosted the 2002 Olympic Winter Games, Salt Lake is once again the United States’ official choice to host the Olympics in 2030. The city has proven itself as a world-class event destination, so event planners can rest easy knowing they’re in good hands.

Ready to take your meeting west of conventional? The experts at Visit Salt Lake are here to help.