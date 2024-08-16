Venues to Consider for Your Next Meeting or Event in Fort Worth

Author: Tracy Block

Fort Worth is perhaps best known for its warm Texas hospitality and western heritage, but the 13th-largest city in the U.S. also has a contemporary side — think luxury hotels, upscale dining, and thought-provoking museums. Below, a short list of new and updated venues that will charm attendees.

Where to Stay

With 16,758 total guest rooms — 4,200 in downtown alone — ranging from luxury to boutique hotels, there’s a stay suitable for every group.

The Crescent Hotel — Just steps from museums in the Cultural District, this stunning 200-room hotel offers more than 14,000 square feet of flexible event space and a refined Mediterranean-style restaurant.

Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection — Also in the city’s Cultural District, this 106-room urban retreat feels both Western and modern with 10,000 square feet of meeting space across seven venues, a luxury spa, a Texas-style restaurant, and a lobby bar.

Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown — The 188-room boutique hotel opens this month with sweeping city skyline views, upscale contemporary meeting space with state-of-the-art technology, a Parisian restaurant, and a funky rooftop lounge.





Where to Meet

For events including conferences, conventions, corporate meetings, and teambuilding activities, Fort Worth’s conference, meeting, and event venues are cultured and diverse.

Fort Worth Convention Center — This downtown fixture offers more than 250,000 square feet of exhibit space, a 28,160-square-foot ballroom, 38 breakout rooms, and a multifunctional arena with capacity for up to 13,000. An expansion and renovation project underway will offer planners more options and improved meeting efficiency; the facility will support continuous operations throughout the project’s two phases.

Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall — Expect world-class music performances and exceptional food and drink at this new entertainment venue in the Historic Stockyards, which also offers meeting space for up to 250 people. Not to miss: the Sunday Gospel Brunch.

Dickies Arena — A multifunctional, 14,000-seat arena with plenty of options for events, the facility has 28,915 square feet of event floor space (including suites, clubs, and loge boxes) and 86,932 square feet of meeting space. There’s also an exhibition area, a sizable plaza for outdoor events for 2,000 guests, as well as a 10,450-square-foot pavilion.

River Ranch Stockyards — At the Stockyards’ premier event center, expect a ranch-style setting with indoor and outdoor event space capable of holding up to 1,200 guests.

Billy Bob’s Texas — The world’s largest honky tonk and where country music’s biggest stars perform, this legendary venue provides meeting space for up to 1,900 guests in its unique spaces.

Where to Eat

Fort Worth’s dining scene is best known for its outstanding barbecue, Tex-Mex, and award-winning restaurants with unique cuisines that blend Western flair with contemporary techniques and global flavors.

Don Artemio — Inspired by the atmosphere of old Mexican houses, this 2023 James Beard Award semifinalist brings a fresh approach to Mexican cuisine.

Walloon’s — From Fort Worth–based chef and restaurateur Marcus Paslay, this Hemingway-style restaurant focuses on fresh seafood and refreshing sips.

Le Margot — Indulge in French cuisine that incorporates local and seasonal ingredients curated by Chef Felipe Armenta and Michelin-starred Chef Graham Elliot.

Caterina’s Restaurant — Located in Mule Alley, this Italian restaurant by Chef Tim Love offers a unique dining experience with cocktails, wine, and several courses served in a casual setting.