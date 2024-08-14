News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Author: Convene Editors
Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
Why Does It Seem Like Gen Z Workers Are Always Late?
In a new survey commissioned by Meeting Canary, an AI-powered work meeting behavior analyzer, 47 percent of Gen Z respondents said they believe that arriving 5 to 10 minutes late is still considered punctual. The survey also found that 70 percent of baby boomers believe that being right on time is actually late, opening up, says Fast Company, a generational workplace battle.
How to Navigate Each Newer, Bigger Box on Your Career Path
According to Entrepreneur, a bigger box presents you with a choice: stay within the safe, smaller space or become familiar with larger spaces and grow.
How to Ask for Help Without Making Yourself Look Bad
In a work world that values ownership and personal initiative, many assume that asking for direction or seeking clarification will make them look incapable, or worse, will prove to others — and themselves — that they have no idea what they’re doing. Asking for help without appearing weak requires a delicate balance of convening vulnerability and strength. Harvard Business Review offers advice on how to ask for help from a position of strength — and how to get what you need without making yourself look bad.
Why Is Everyone Pretending to Be Grateful They Got Laid Off?
A weird phenomenon is happening on Twitter and LinkedIn once folks lose their jobs. And, says Slate, it’s completely unnecessary.