Engage Audiences Anywhere with Virtual Event Innovation

In 2020, conducting effective virtual events became a critical tool for nearly every business. Looking to the future, businesses are asking how they can leverage these virtual tools into new, innovative event opportunities that will lead to growth.

Intrado Digital Media (@intradodigital), the No. 1 provider of virtual events and webcasting technology, has answers for those looking to blend the in person and virtual event experience. Our services effectively produce over 100,000 annual business events with millions of attendees, using in-person and digital channels to create immersive, event experiences at scale. Our award-winning platform helps drive event engagement and monetize content while building community.

Our event services push further into the full marketing ecosystem, with solutions for industry leaders that power delivery of content, commerce, and audience. In addition, we offer end-to-end services and support, including video production and consulting.

In 2020, Intrado hosted over 27 million attendees, over 45 million booth visits, and over 1.8 billion viewing minutes. Our platform covers the entire event portfolio, from 30-60-minute webinars to multi-day 365 streaming events. Our newest capabilities include 1:1 video chat, breakout rooms, and an AI-driven matchmaking option that enhances networking and interactivity.

For hosts seeking more control, our new Do-It-Yourself option makes it even easier to set up events while saving time and money. This streamlined product lowers barriers to entry by helping clients set up their event’s virtual environment in hours versus weeks – with no coding needed.

Finally, our newest product is Lobby Experience, which enables clients to create fully-branded, pre- and post-webcast interactive “virtual lobbies.” A range of widgets can be added to offer videos, related content, source attendee questions and encourage attendee connection. There is also a Carbon Calculator which reports the environmental savings of the webcast, demonstrating an organization’s ESG commitment.

For more on Intrado Digital Media’s virtual event solutions, download our Virtual Event Playbook or our 2020 Benchmark Report. To request a demo, visit https://www.intrado.com/virtual-events.