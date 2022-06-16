Discover Orlando’s Wealth of Entertainment Options

Author: Casey Gale

For generations, travelers from around the world have come to Orlando for awe-inspiring and one-of-a-kind attractions. In 2022, visitors have some brand-new entertainment options to check off their list of Orlando places to explore, from the destination’s ever-changing theme park scene to its enticing new dining offerings.

Classic Attractions Feel New Again

Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, and Universal Orlando Resort all have unveiled exciting new rides to take for a spin. As the Walt Disney World 50th-anniversary celebration continues, EPCOT has opened the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride, a first-of-its-kind family thrill-coaster, in the new World Discovery neighborhood. Walt Disney World has also introduced the fantastical new show Cirque du Soleil — Drawn to Life, which invites guests to experience the art of Walt Disney Animation in never-before-seen ways.

SeaWorld has introduced Ice Breaker, a thrill-seekers’ dream ride that features four launches both backwards and forwards, culminating in a 93-foot-tall spike with a 100-degree angle — the steepest vertical drop in Florida.

Meanwhile, Universal Orlando intends to keep park-goers on their toes — the resort recently announced big plans for its fourth theme park, Universal’s Epic Universe, which will feature an entertainment center, hotels, shops, restaurants, and more within a 75-acre site. This news comes on the heels of the opening of the theme park’s Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Florida’s tallest and launch coaster, which debuted in Universal’s Islands of Adventure park in June 2021.

For those more interested in real-life adventures, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will soon open the all-new Gateway: The Deep Space Launch. This experience will immerse guests into the deep space travel of tomorrow, highlighting the incredible innovations of human exploration from NASA and beyond.

Meeting Space Options Continue to Grow

Earlier this year, meeting attendees were introduced to Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando. With this addition to Orlando’s meeting scene, planners’ unique venue possibilities have expanded to include this acoustically remarkable building designed for music, dance, and theatrical performances. Steinmetz Hall accommodates 850 people reception-style, 600 people for banquets, and 1,700 people theater-style.







Orlando has been praised by Condé Nast as having a “robust and incredibly varied restaurant scene,” and with good reason — the destination is a foodie’s paradise, with cuisine ranging from Jamaican to Moroccan to Korean and more. Of note — Top Chef All-Stars winner Richard Blais opened Four Flamingos in December 2021 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, offering tropical cuisine inspired by Florida’s local ingredients. Another exciting newcomer to Orlando’s dining scene is Immersion at London House by the renowned Chef Rikku Ó’Donnchü. This boutique restaurant, true to its name, offers a sensory-focused dining and learning experience that draws from science, taking climate change, sustainable farming, and zero waste into account.

Orlando’s dining scene will be featured in the upcoming MICHELIN Guide Miami, Orlando, and Tampa.