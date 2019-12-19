Members of PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties class of 2020 already have proven to be leaders, putting their own mark on the business events industry. London-based Diana Frederiksen, sales manager for congresses & guest events at Stockholmsmassan Congress & Exhibition Centre in Sweden, shares her thoughts about the industry.

What do you like most about your job?

There are mainly two things I love about my job:

I have always wanted to work behind the scenes and take backstage tours of places like opera houses or stadiums. I love knowing about the history and all the nooks and crannies of a venue.

I have the opportunity to not only represent the brand and values of our company, but those of Sweden and Stockholm as well. This gives me a sense of pride every day, as I represent something bigger than just my organization. In a way, I get to be an ambassador for the openness, innovation, and sustainability that Stockholm and Stockholmsmässan can bring to meetings.

What’s the best advice you’ve gotten from someone in the industry?

I have had the absolute privilege of being mentored by Carina Bauer, CEO of IMEX group, since May 2019 as part of the Fast Forward 15 mentorship program (founded by Fay Sharpe of BCD Meetings & Events). Bauer told me: “Be the CEO of your own life.” She said I have the authority and power to build the life (and career) I want. If I want something to happen, I have to make it happen. That empowerment instilled a level of confidence in me that I appreciate every day.

What’s one — or more — event trends you have your eye on?

Stockholm is sometimes known as the “Unicorn Factory” as we have the most unicorn companies [startups valued at more U.S. $1 billion] per capita outside of Silicon Valley. I believe that events will need to become more innovative in order to keep them exciting and inspiring for attendees. One example is Klik, whose products encourage networking, audience engagement and gamification (on top of the traditional registration app and lead- catching services). In addition, their wearables are reusable and recyclable, which brings me to the next trend: climate-positive events.

Suppliers already gain green certifications, there are bans on single-use plastics, and more offsetting of carbon emissions caused by travel is possible. I believe that the events industry — clients, planners and suppliers alike — will need to strive to create sustainable standards and practices to not only keep offsetting negative impacts, but actually to contribute to the restoration of our environment. One possibility is introducing post-event reports that measure the impact an event has on the environment and community, or working with [sustainable event] agencies like Legacy Events.