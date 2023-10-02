Say Hello to Denver’s Newly Expanded Convention Center

Author: Jessica Poitevien

The city of Denver consistently seeks new ways to enhance the meeting experience for both business event organizers and attendees. This winter, those efforts will come in the form of a newly expanded Colorado Convention Center (CCC). With the expansion debuting in December (the facility will start hosting events in early 2024), the Mile High City’s convention package is set to reach new heights, with more possibilities than ever before for meeting customization. For organizers looking to Denver for their next event, here’s what to know about the CCC expansion.

A new, spacious ballroom. Measuring at 80,000 square feet, the new Bluebird Ballroom will be the largest in all of Colorado. The column-free space offers organizers plenty of flexibility, with capacity for up to 7,500 attendees for an open general session. Organizers can also opt to create up to 19 smaller breakout rooms with seemingly endless configurations. In addition, the ballroom’s carefully designed acoustics and revamped audiovisual setup will ensure that every attendee won’t miss a beat. Take note: there’s a delightful surprise hidden in the ballroom’s patterned carpet — blue bears, a nod to Denver’s beloved symbol.





Upgraded prefunction space. The tone of any gathering is often set in the moments before attendees enter the main event area. That’s why the CCC expansion includes 35,000 square feet of new prefunction space with panoramic views of the picturesque Rocky Mountains. With plenty of room for networking before and after the event, the prefunction space also offers ample wall space for signage and marketing opportunities. Idea: Spoil VIPs with a truly elevated experience in a private tasting room overlooking the prefunction space.

Meeting outside is easier than ever. Organizers can take advantage of Denver’s 300 days of sunshine by hosting events on CCC’s new outdoor terrace. The 20,000-square-foot space includes three firepits to set the mood for networking and mingling while attendees admire unobstructed views of the Denver skyline and Rocky Mountains. The terrace will come equipped to handle any event tech needs as well as glass accordion doors, to allow for increased flexibility to host outdoor/indoor events.

It’s all in the details. Other noteworthy upgrades in CCC’s expansion include a best-in-class HVAC system, providing clean air in a sustainable manner for the entire center, as well as new furniture hand-selected to meet the needs of each function space. Also not to miss: the art installations and a new photo-worthy spot on the grand staircase that marks 5,280 feet in elevation — exactly one mile high.

For more details about the CCC expansion and what that means for the future of events hosted at this world-class convention center, visit cccexpansion.com.