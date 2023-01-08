Ignite Your Path at Convening Leaders 2023

As Columbus welcomes CL23, attendees can expect education designed to help event professionals navigate the challenges and opportunities the new year will likely present.

Author: Casey Gale

We’re just starting out on a fresh, new year, which means it’s the perfect time to discover new ideas, learn new lessons, build new relationships, and ignite your path to success here in Columbus at Convening Leaders 2023. This year’s three-day program is organized into three learning content studios, designed to help event professionals navigate the challenges and opportunities the new year will likely present:

Leadership — Here, we’ll examine the new demands of leaders to identify the mindsets, skillsets, and actions it requires to increase your influence and decision-making abilities to level up your career.

Future — In this content studio, we’ll explore short-lived trends and long-term realities, key disruptors to keep on your decision-making radar, and the implications for your audience, stakeholders, organization, as well as your role in future-proofing your events.

Impact — In this space, you are invited to gather with your community to share successes, failures, and lessons learned to help drive business forward in achieving economic, social, and environmental goals. Expect to gain new insights into how to make an impact and achieve your organization’s economic, social, and environmental goals.

“Those three areas are really what guide the program,” said Carrie Johnson, senior director of education at PCMA, in a pre-conference webinar, adding that these content studio themes tie directly into PCMA and its partners’ focus on sustainability and diversity, equity, and inclusion. “For Convening Leaders 2023, we’re working very closely with [sustainability consulting firm] Honeycomb Strategies on our sustainability policy, which is guided by four principles,” Johnson said. “We are planning to diminish climate impacts; improve durability and circularity; be mindful of environmental resources; and, most importantly, expand equity, accessibility, and opportunity.”

The District, Convening Leaders’ promenade, brings Columbus’ five unique downtown neighborhoods to life with interactive experiences, activations, event-tech innovations, and sessions taking place on the Digital Transformation Stage, the People and Planet Stage, and the Convene Live stage, which brings Convene’s content to life.

“We’ll also have a workshop room that has a lot of hands-on sessions, as well as additional breakout rooms and spaces to really round out the program,” Johnson said. “We’re excited to have you check it all out and experience it!”

Casey Gale is managing editor at Convene.