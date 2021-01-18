Highlights of Day 3 Convening Leaders 2021

The Closing Keynote

Megan Rapinoe, U.S. Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women’s World Cup soccer champion, and fiancée Sue Bird, U.S. Olympic gold medalist and four-time WNBA champion, invited Convening Leaders 2021 attendees into their home for the closing keynote. The couple discussed what inspires them, why they feel it is so important to be activists, and what their hopes are for the future. In the chat during their conversation, attendees commented on their topics, the format, and their admiration for the couple’s efforts.

From the Athletes

“I wish I could! I wish, as a female athlete, I could go out there and play my sport and be judged for what I do on the court. … Female athletes are judged in every way except for their actual play.”

— Sue Bird, on her response to critics who say she should not be an activist but should “shut up and dribble.”

“To be able to find purpose in little things, and to be able to adapt … really helps.”

— Megan Rapinoe, on the couple’s COVID-19 isolation coping strategies.

“Life is precious and life is short. And it’s never the wrong moment to take your dreams and to believe in yourself and to go after what is in [your heart]. … It’s the right time any time to follow your heart and dream big.”

— Megan Rapinoe, on what she has learned in the last year.

From Attendees

On the topic:

“I am proud to be part of an industry that values diversity and inclusion. #truth”

“Love the authenticity, PCMA and Seattle. Making the point, straight on.”

“I think the point here and the something of substance is the importance of each of us getting involved in our local communities to create the type of world we want. At least that’s what I’m getting out of this.”

— This was in response to someone asking what the point of the session was.

On the format:

“I love not having a moderator … it’s a cool style for a panel closing convo … focuses on the speakers more.”

“In some ways it feels like with are there with them. Much more personal.”

“This format is great … because this is where change happens — in casual conversations with our friends, family, and colleagues. We don’t all have a world stage to stand up on.”

“I love that they are interviewing each other! What a creative format.”

“It feels like the 4th wall has been broken and we are just sitting with them at their kitchen table.”

On their discussion:

“Absolutely it would be great to be judged by your skill set and not your gender, appearance or the color of your skin. If only.”

“I’m just gushing listening to these two … their care for each other, their passion for equality and supporting others … it just exudes from this conversation.”

“Love the authenticity — so important for this type of topic.”

“My Straights love my Gayness.”

“Their humanitarianism is just inspiring.”

“Rapinoe-Bird 2024!!!”

