What They’re Saying About Convening Leaders, Day 1

Some Words From Presenters

“Focus more on what you can create than on your perception of what has been taken from you.”

— Camilla Webster, fine artist and best-selling author, in her session, “The Art of the Pivot”

“People are desperate for a sense of … togetherness. I think that’s going to be a major, major benefit to society. Getting people to feel connected human being to human being again, not clinically detached with social distancing and so forth, I think the entirety of the mindset of society will shift, and I think good things will come of that. We just went through the most incredible scenes of disruption in Washington, D.C., that I could never have imagined. And let’s face it, there’s a divisiveness in the country that is part of that scene. And I think part of the healing process will be through our [hospitality] business and through what the PCMA members do for a living. And I think that’s not too high-minded to actually say out loud; I really believe that’s an important thing for the future.”

— Mark Hoplamazian, President and CEO, Hyatt Hotels in the session “Values-based Leadership Business Events and Hospitality Industries Need Now”

“To transmit emotion through technology, that’s the challenge.”

— Annalisa Ponchia, CMP, CMM, Director of Innovation & Customer Experience and International Congress Development, AIM International, in the session “Navigating for an Uncertain Future & Building for a Better Future”

“Communication is so crucial in a digital meeting. You think you’re communicating a lot? You probably need to do more. Just the log-in details and the meat of what it takes to support the exhibitor and sponsorship community, and your attendees to make sure that they’re set up. Don’t overly rely on the templated language that maybe a platform is giving you. …You really need to practice extreme ownership in, ‘How do I know the attendees and the exhibitors better to break this down in a way that makes sense for how they experience our event on any given year?’”

— Jodi Talia, Chief Development Officer, American College of Emergency Physicians, in the session “Digital Experience Institute: Delivering Value to Virtual Sponsors”

