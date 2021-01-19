Partner in Focus: Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA)

Speaking to Lisa Hopkins, CEO, BEIA, we asked about their recent exciting rebrand, the future of New Zealand Business Events and what developments BEIA has planned for 2021.

Firstly, congratulations on successfully rebranding from CINZ to BEIA in December 2020. After 40+ years of CINZ (Conventions & Incentives New Zealand) why the change?

Thank you so much. It was a big change for us.

But after the year we have all experienced, we felt now was the right time to move forward under a brand that signaled our intent and purpose for the future. It represents who we are, what we do as an industry and where we do it. There is no ambiguity which the singular term “events” can sometimes create. It also provides a sense of “place” for everyone and anyone who works in this sector, knowing they are part of an industry that understands the importance and value of business events, not just economically, but also socially and environmentally.

What does this change represent for the future of New Zealand business events?

I feel it represents a step towards aligning with the rest of the world and places us distinctly on the same global platform as PCMA, BECA (Business Events Council of Australia) and others. The use of the term “Business Events” is becoming more and more acceptable internationally. While I acknowledge that “MICE” is used more broadly in Asia, there is a sea change happening.

We know that someday our borders will open, and New Zealand will be a prime destination. With our partners at Tourism New Zealand and Air New Zealand, BEIA will be playing our part in encouraging event organisers and attendees back to New Zealand, to host events in one of our newly built convention centres, experiencing our world-famous hospitality or visiting one of our many amazing regions.

What exciting developments does BEIA have planned for 2021?

We are excited to be staging MEETINGS 21, in its 25th year and what an extraordinary event that will be with the strong possibility of having international guests attending. This event is a fixture on the industry’s calendar, bringing together the sector and organisers together over two days of stellar interaction. This will be held in Auckland in June.

In addition, we will be holding our annual conference in the beautiful Hawkes Bay and at Napier Conference Centre. Both these events were cancelled in 2020.

Where can PCMA members see you next?

Australian based PCMA members will see us at AIME in March and then MEETINGS in June, where we will hopefully be able to welcome Australian manuhiri (visitors). We will be staying well connected with Government officials should other borders open.

However, plans are in place to ensure we will stay connected with PCMA friends. We truly value our partnership with PCMA and look forward to continuing our work together.