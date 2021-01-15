What They’re Saying About Convening Leaders, Day 2

The Day’s First Keynote

Attendees were abuzz about host Holly Ransom’s interview with the Hon. Julia Gillard AC, who was the first woman to hold the office of prime minister in Australia. “She’s dropping so many gems!” one commenter wrote about Gillard in the chat. Here are a few.

“Science is back, expertise is back.”

“I would never have done any of the things I have done without a sense of purpose. … Go through the exercise of sitting down in front of a blank sheet of paper or blank screen and write [your purpose] down. Then on the toughest of days, look at it again.”

“Resilience is a muscle. You work it and it gets stronger.”

“This is an era that privileges the urgent, but we have to find the thinking time. It is incredibly important to win yourself that time and use it every day.”

Major Music Moments

Gillard’s session opened with two musical performances, one by a group of international musicians performing a customized version of the song “I Will Survive,” and another from the Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences Choir, who sang Parliament Funkedelic’s “One Nation Under a Groove.” Here’s what attendees had to say about those performances. (If you’ve registered for CL, you can watch the performance again.)

“Worth the ENTIRE PRICE OF ADMISSION.”

“Art makes us feel. Brilliant!”

“YEAH DETROIT! Inspiring!”

“Such an appropriate song for our nation right now.”

“Chair grooving has commenced!”

“LOVE! So happy they are back!”

“I was moved to tears last year! These kids are unbelievable!”

“Resilience meets brilliance! OMG fangirling so hard right now!”

“What an incredibly innovative way to market the destination. Awesome!”

You Want a Playlist?

If you’re looking for the songs played between sessions, heard at the CMO breakfast, or on the Main Stage, check out the Convening Leaders 2021 playlist on Spotify.