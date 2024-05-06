Convene’s Annual Salary Survey: Are You Earning as Much as Your Peers?

Respondents to last year’s Salary Survey shared what they loved most about their jobs — recurring responses included no two days are ever the same, the work is challenging, the perks of travel, and the opportunity to collaborate with colleagues. What did they like least? The lack of consistency, constant issues to overcome, being on the road too much, and too many people, as one respondent said, “with their hands in the pot.” It’s clear that the work of being an event professional is very much an individual experience.

Help us understand what has changed for you from last year, including how your role is evolving, the challenges you face, what your workplace environment is like, and what keeps you coming back for more (in addition to a paycheck — and yes, we want to hear about that, too!).

Those who complete this 10-minute survey — which closes Friday, June 14 — can choose to receive a sneak peek of the results before they are published. Thanks in advance for your participation.

If you prefer to take the survey in Spanish, click here.