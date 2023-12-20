What We’ve Been Reading

STFU: The Power of Keeping Your Mouth Shut in an Endlessly Noisy World

by Dan Lyons

I’m in the midst of reading and listening to STFU: The Power of Keeping Your Mouth Shut in an Endlessly Noisy World by New York Times bestselling author Dan Lyons. (I often switch between reading a physical book and listening to the author read it on Audible, depending on whichever mode works best for me at any given time.)

Why I love it: The author is an admitted chronic overtalker — someone who can’t shut up even when they know continuing to talk will get them into trouble. While I don’t think I suffer from the same affliction, I have become painfully aware of my limited ability to genuinely listen to others. I’ve also become concerned about the negative impacts of social media on our world. Lyons addresses in particular how social media is engineered to keep us engaged — and the best way to do that is to make us angry.

Not only is the book insightful and sometimes laugh-out-loud funny, Lyons introduced me to the International Listening Association (ILA) via an interview he had with a board member, which he recounts in his book. I’ve since had two ILA interviews — with the president of the association and the board member Lyons talks about in his book. They had wonderful ideas to share about how to foster listening in our homes, workplaces, and in the design of business events. I can’t wait to publish what I’ve learned from them and others about listening in our January/February issue. — Michelle Russell, editor in chief