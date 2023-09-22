How Connection and Hospitality Is Inspiring Calgary’s New BMO Centre

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

Although there are many unique elements that make up Calgary’s expanded BMO Centre at Stampede Park, set to open next June, they’re united by one theme: design that inspires connection. Take the central gathering space, where Canada’s largest indoor fireplace forged from copper and blackened steel evokes the feeling of campfire storytelling. Or take the dramatic new pavilion, which opens up to a spacious outdoor plaza where groups can mix and mingle within the growing Culture + Entertainment District (C+E). Connecting the BMO Centre to the other amenities in the C+E, including a forthcoming on-site hotel, is Stampede Trail. Also set for completion in 2024, Stampede Trail will provide a new, pedestrian-friendly thoroughfare that can be easily transformed into an urban community space for special events along with offering an array of shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Inspiring connection has been long embedded in Calgary’s culture. After all, this is the home of the Calgary Stampede, which brings together more than 1.3 million people for 10 days every July in a celebration of Western heritage and culture. That century-old spirit of hospitality will be reflected throughout the revamped BMO Centre, through spaces and experiences that highlight Calgary’s landscape, culture, and history. For example, the facility’s culinary team will use their menus to showcase contemporary Canadian cuisine, incorporating fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients whenever possible.





Double the Size

When it debuts in time for the 2024 Calgary Stampede, the expanded BMO Centre will be the newest, largest, and most modern convention center in Western Canada. Its size will have doubled, offering a new grand total of 350,000 square feet of contiguous exhibit space, 80,000 square feet of divisible meeting space, and a 50,000-square-foot ballroom. In addition to more square footage, the facility will also feature upgraded amenities and technology, including meeting rooms wired for instant connectivity, more flexible breakout areas, and inviting outdoor spaces.

For a destination already beloved for its blend of warm Western hospitality and big-city energy, it’s a long-awaited topping off. But the new BMO Centre is just one facet of a larger, $1-billion investment in Calgary’s hospitality and events infrastructure that is reinforcing its status as an unparalleled meeting destination. For more on that transformation, visit visitcalgary.com/meetings.