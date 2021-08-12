Caryn Mambro, 7 Change Actions (7CA) Contributor

Caryn Mambro is the Executive Vice President of Creative with Opus and loves big, brave, bold ideas. She is headquartered in Boston and has been engaging creative ideas for a variety of brands including google, Linkedin, Alteryx, Uber and AnitaB.org. Prior to joining Opus, Caryn was a Creative Director at some of the world’s best ad agencies including JWT, McCann and Doner. Her strategic, collaborative and creative management style has influenced brands like AutoTrader, Coca Cola, Domino’s, GMC, Foster Grant, Mazda, Boston Children’s Hospital, The UPS Store and Subway. Caryn has launched and led creative teams through multi-platform integrated campaigns while always bringing passion and business acumen to the work. Her extensive background of over 30 years includes knowledge of both creative and production, giving her an edge in understanding a concept through finished execution. Caryn makes ideas come to life beautifully and her enthusiasm is equally infectious while presenting in a conference room or singing karaoke.