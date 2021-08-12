Kristin Waters, 7 Change Actions (7CA) Contributor

As the Executive Vice President of Global Accounts at Opus, Kristin helps bring accounts to the next level. She partners with clients to create successful experiences, events and campaigns, ensures goals and objectives are identified and achieved, and keeps the Opus team one step ahead of our customers’ needs. Internally, Kristin oversees the Account Management team and steers the overall strategy of the division. Kristin joined the Opus team in 1999 as an Event Manager with a background in non-profit event marketing and management. During her event management tenure, she ran various domestic and international events, including customer advisory boards, seminars, conferences, roadshows, incentive groups, large galas, and high-level events. In her time at Opus, she has touched every client in one way or another. Kristin graduated from the University of Oregon, and is an avid Duck football fan. She resides in Southern California with her husband and three children.