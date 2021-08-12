Webinar: How Hybrid & Virtual Can Dramatically Boost Event Revenues

Keeping your events on a prosperous growth track can be challenging, yet hybrid and virtual offer outstanding opportunities to protect and grow revenues. In this webinar, three industry leaders reveal proven strategies and tips to help you minimize event expenses while maximizing revenues. From sponsorship and subscriptions to expanding audience engagement throughout the year and in ways your sponsors will be eager to support, you’ll come away with ideas you can activate quickly to boost your event bottom line.

Brought to you by:

