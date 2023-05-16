Carson Edwards Jr. | PCMA Member Spotlight

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member? Highlight specific resources and benefits that have helped you achieve your goals.

My involvement PCMA, specifically being a board member, committee chair and serving on multiple committees over the years has contributed to my professional development allowed me to grow a more strategic mindset within and outside of PCMA. I am continually learning concepts and developing new skills as a result of my PCMA activities, participation in Convening Leaders, EduCon and the Capital Chapter educational events. There is always something new to learn as a result of this and I would not have any other way. Being selected as the 2022 Visionary Awards Supplier of the Year was one of the highest professional recognitions and validates that commitment, hard and being your authentic self is valued within PCMA.

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

PCMA provides a unique opportunity to enhance your professional development, satisfy your intellectual curiosity and to establish lifelong friendships. In my opinion these are the invaluable benefits that I have gained from PCMA membership.

What first led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

In 2006, I was relatively new to my role on the Marriott GSO Team, and I was searching for a meaningful way to get more involved in the association segment. I was recruited by the PCMA Chapital Chapter Membership Committee Chair at the time, Jim King. Jim along with Rebecca Ramsey immediately integrated me into the different activities within the committee that provide with strong sense of engagement and contributions within the chapter.

What do you like to do in your free time?

In free time I enjoy being an avid soccer dad for my youngest daughter, working out at 5-6 times a week, to DJ multiple music genre, woodworking, collecting comics, collecting Transformers, GI Joe and Masters of the Universe and of course rooting for my LA Lakers!