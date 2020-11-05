News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Feeling Overwhelmed? Here’s How to Get Through the Workday
When you experience difficult, overwhelming emotions, your instinct may be to spend all day browsing the internet or to drown yourself in work as a distraction. Harvard Business Review offers alternatives between those extremes that can help you feel better, bounce back faster, and regain the confidence you need to tackle whatever situation you’re facing.
10 Easy Ways to Get More Value From Your Company’s Meetings
By adopting a core set of principles that you use for team meetings, you can reclaim hours in your week. Forbes has 10 ways — including encouraging people to poke holes — to make your meetings more productive, effective, and efficient.
Media Multitasking Disrupts Memory, Even in Young Adults
The human brain is innately tuned to analog information — our ancestors focused on the hunt at hand or the forage for wild plants. Yet, as Scientific American reports, we now pummel our brains with a daily deluge of digital information that many scientists believe may have enduring and worrisome effects.
To Better Track Your Productivity, Focus on Your Bandwidth
If you feel like your time and energy are slipping away from you, you may be overloading on commitments. So how can you tell when your personal bandwidth is stretched too thin? Fast Company outlines some of the ways you may be depleting your energy and mental capacity.