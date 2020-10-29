News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
How to Stop Interrupting … and Change the World
We are all guilty of interrupting — but if we all just stopped and listened, writes author Nancy Kline for The Guardian, we could radically change the way we live and the way we work.
Do’s and Don’ts for Virtual Interviews and Networking
Adding to your team or searching for a new job? Bizbash has 12 things you should and shouldn’t do if you want to ace an online interview or networking meeting during the pandemic.
New Study Shows Social Connections Improve Your Brain Health
New research conducted before COVID-19 demonstrates the importance of social engagement for more robust gray matter — and a workplace expert contributor to Forbes offers ways to offset social isolation during the pandemic.
Avoid This Common Mistake Most Speakers Make in Virtual Meetings
Making eye contact is critical to connecting with your audience, but many people seem to have forgotten this basic rule when they hold virtual meetings and remote presentations. Fortunately, Inc. has some easy ways to fix the problem.