News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

The ‘Serendipity Mindset’: How to Make Your Own Luck
Seeing meaning in the unexpected can help turn mistakes into opportunities, says researcher Christian Busch, Ph.D., author of the recently published The Serendipity Mindset. The Guardian interviews Busch to explore what you can do to “consciously cultivate” the serendipity mindset in your everyday encounters as we continue to navigate the post-COVID-19 world.
3 Surprising Reasons You Didn’t Get Hired After a Great Interview
You know you have what it takes to excel in the roles you’re interviewing for, and you feel good at the end of your interviews — but they still don’t turn into job offers. Forbes has three surprising reasons why and what you can do to turn things around.
5 Ways to Overcome Setbacks and Believe in Yourself Again
What’s the difference between 200 of the world’s most successful people and the average person? It isn’t money or IQ or luck or education, a business consultant has found. It’s simply the belief that you can reach your goals and achieve your dreams. In Business Insider, he shares five strategies to re-establish your self-confidence after a major setback.
7 Keys to Progress When You Get Stuck on a Problem at Work
How strong are your problem-solving abilities? Inc. offers some key strategies to tackling some of your biggest issues at work — including holding the right people accountable for delivering results.