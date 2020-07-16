News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
How to Make Career Decisions When It Seems Impossible to Plan Anything Right Now
We are in the midst of what some are calling “The Great Pause,” writes Laura Garnett for Forbes. Career planning has been put on hold as we grapple with the pandemic and focus on social justice. But this unprecedented time has given us one important opportunity — to be present in the “here and now.” She offers five tips for taking advantage of being present to improve your life and career.
Adam Grant Explains How to Answer the Interview Question Everyone Hates Most
“What is your biggest weakness?” If you’re interviewing for a job and you get asked this dreaded question, what should you say? It all depends on what the person asking the question already knows about you, according to Wharton professor Adam Grant. Inc. has the story.
Black DMO Leaders Address Racism in ‘5 Questions About Race’ Video
The video — in which seven Black executives from DMOs across the U.S. share how they’ve experienced racism in their own lives and in the tourism industry and encourage an open dialogue — premiered at Destinations International 2020 Virtual Convention on July 14.
3 Science-Backed Methods for Convincing Your Boss of Something
Just about anyone who has had a job has had the experience of being struck with some insight about how to improve a process or how to solve a nagging problem. Fast Company offers three strategies to consider the next time you’re trying to persuade your manager to do something differently.