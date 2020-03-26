News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.

How COVID-19 is Accelerating the Future of Work

Coronavirus ‘might be the great catalyst for business transformation,’ future of work expert Heather E. McGowan says in Forbes. Here’s why.

5 Ways to Cut Procrastination

With working from home the new normal for many, The Conversation offers tips on how to stay productive and avoid ‘digital distractions.’

12 Tips for Standout Virtual Meetings

Virtual meetings can be much more effective by relying on basic meeting best practices and inexpensive technology, says Harvard Business Review, as it shares 12 steps to make that happen.

‘Shark Tank’ Advice for Business Events Strategists

‘Shark Tank’ star Barbara Corcoran shares her three best pieces of business advice — including for event planners — amid COVID-19 uncertainty. Read more at Inc.

