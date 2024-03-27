News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

5 Ways to Deal with the Microstresses Draining Your Energy

Microstresses are the accumulation of unnoticed small stresses from routine interactions, and often are so brief that we barely register them. Individually, these microstresses might seem manageable, but cumulatively they take an enormous toll. How can you identify and reduce them? Harvard Business Review lays out five steps that will help you identify where (and from whom) your stress is coming from, and how you can proactively reduce it without burning bridges.