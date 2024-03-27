News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
The Hidden Damage Desk Jobs Are Doing to Our Ears
Sure, an office environment itself isn’t as loud as a factory or construction site, but some people wear their headphones for their entire eight-hour workday, which could lead to hearing damage in the long term, experts say. WorkLife offers tips to protect your hearing, including taking a break from your earphones every 60 minutes.
Is It Even Possible to Become More Productive?
Kelly Stout, Esquire‘s articles director, “read all the books and tried all the hacks in a mad quest to optimize” her time. She shares her takeaways, including polling her colleagues and clients about what it means to “produce enough work.”
One of the Most In-Demand Job Skills for 2024 Probably Wasn’t on Your Radar 2 Years Ago
As technology and economic landscapes continuously evolve, resourceful workers frequently try to acquire new skills to make themselves more marketable to employers and clients who are seeking those who can keep up with the latest trends and tools. So, says Fast Company, it might be time to brush up on your generative-AI modeling skills.
5 Ways to Deal with the Microstresses Draining Your Energy
Microstresses are the accumulation of unnoticed small stresses from routine interactions, and often are so brief that we barely register them. Individually, these microstresses might seem manageable, but cumulatively they take an enormous toll. How can you identify and reduce them? Harvard Business Review lays out five steps that will help you identify where (and from whom) your stress is coming from, and how you can proactively reduce it without burning bridges.