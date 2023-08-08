News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Instead of jumping from task to task on any given day, try grouping all the similar ones together and park them on a specific day. By putting similar tasks together on the same day, suggests Lifehacker, you’ll stay in that “zone” longer, focusing only on what needs to be done in it. If all the things you have to do have something in common, it will likely be easier to stay focused on the central theme of the day’s work as you move from task to task.