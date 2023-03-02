News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Working in Third Places? Here Are 6 Etiquette Tips Experts Say You Should Follow
Don’t hog the power outlets, order something from the barista, and use headphones. These six tips from WorkLife seem obvious, but are often forgotten.
How to Deal With Toxic Femininity at Work
Attorney and CEO Damali Peterman notes that in the workplace, femininity becomes toxic when women are forced to fit into a narrow mold of socially acceptable qualities and attributes of the female gender role. Fast Company has more.
Research: Where Managers and Employees Disagree About Remote Work
Survey research suggests that managers and employees see remote work very differently. Managers are more likely to say it harms productivity, while employees are more likely to say it helps. The difference may be in commuting: Employees consider hours not spent commuting in their productivity calculations, while managers don’t. The answer is clearer communication and policies, Harvard Business Review writes, and for many companies, the best policy will be managed hybrid with two to three mandatory days in office.
5 Principles for More Excellence With Less Angst
The disruption of the pandemic has given us an opportunity to reconsider — and to start again. In his book The Practice of Groundedness, author Brad Stulberg distills his concept of “groundedness” — the internal strength and self-confidence that sustains you through ups and downs — into five principles that, according to The Growth Equation, serve as a road map to a different (and better) post-pandemic way of life.