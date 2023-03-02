News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Research: Where Managers and Employees Disagree About Remote Work

Survey research suggests that managers and employees see remote work very differently. Managers are more likely to say it harms productivity, while employees are more likely to say it helps. The difference may be in commuting: Employees consider hours not spent commuting in their productivity calculations, while managers don’t. The answer is clearer communication and policies, Harvard Business Review writes, and for many companies, the best policy will be managed hybrid with two to three mandatory days in office.