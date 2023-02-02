News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
How to Show Your Personality in a Job Search (and Why It’s Important)
Skills and experience are important factors when it comes to being hired for a job. You might be surprised to learn, however, that personality ranks third among hiring managers’ considerations. Fast Company shares things you can do before, during, and after your interview to help recruiters and hiring managers get to know you better.
There’s a Middle Ground Between Burning Yourself out and Quiet Quitting: ‘Enoughness’
The idea is to devote enough energy and time to work to meet your professional and financial needs, but not so much that it controls your life. Business Insider has more.
What Do You Like About Your Job?
Leaving your job because you’re dissatisfied with the work you’re doing seems reasonable, but if you haven’t given thought to what would actually make you happy, you might end up in the same dissatisfying situation. It’s worth spending some time figuring out what you actually like about your job before making any moves. To help you along the way, Harvard Business Review poses three questions that will provide you with valuable insight into the best parts of your work life.
Monster Survey: 96 Percent of Workers Are on the Job Hunt
Monster, one of the early online job boards, reported that 96 percent of workers are hunting for a new job this year, according to its December survey on job search plans and the 2023 United States job market outlook. Forbes reports respondents say that they are seeking higher compensation.