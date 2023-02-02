News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

What Do You Like About Your Job?

Leaving your job because you’re dissatisfied with the work you’re doing seems reasonable, but if you haven’t given thought to what would actually make you happy, you might end up in the same dissatisfying situation. It’s worth spending some time figuring out what you actually like about your job before making any moves. To help you along the way, Harvard Business Review poses three questions that will provide you with valuable insight into the best parts of your work life.