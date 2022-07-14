News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

You’re Working More. Here’s How to Talk to Your Partner About It.

Taking on an extra project at work can benefit your career — but it can also create conflict at home. What’s the best way to communicate with your partner when you want to go the extra mile at work? Harvard Business Review offers four strategies to help employees balance the sometimes conflicting imperatives to go above and beyond at work and be a good partner at home: Clarify whether extra work is actually required, engage in citizenship crafting, recognize the power of communication, and align your communication strategy with your goals.