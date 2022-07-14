News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Comedic Affect: Why Making Each Other Laugh at Work Is an Important Stress Antidote, Engagement Booster
Such a strategy should be welcomed, but humor can be a minefield for organizations. There is the risk that jokes will not translate internationally, while poor taste or misjudged comments can easily offend. WorkLife outlines how you can use humor the right way to connect with your colleagues and create commonalities in the office.
Girl, Interrupted — and What You Can Do About It
It’s best to resist the temptation to pounce like a jungle cat when a co-worker constantly interrupts you. An assertive — not aggressive — response can help ensure your voice is heard, writes Katie Delgado, Forbes media VP of engineering.
You’re Working More. Here’s How to Talk to Your Partner About It.
Taking on an extra project at work can benefit your career — but it can also create conflict at home. What’s the best way to communicate with your partner when you want to go the extra mile at work? Harvard Business Review offers four strategies to help employees balance the sometimes conflicting imperatives to go above and beyond at work and be a good partner at home: Clarify whether extra work is actually required, engage in citizenship crafting, recognize the power of communication, and align your communication strategy with your goals.
Most People Put Their Router in the Wrong Place (and Wi-Fi Speed Suffers)
As many people continue to work from home, strong internet connectivity is key — we’ve all been in the middle of an important Zoom meeting when suddenly the internet connection glitches. The good news, writes CNET, is there’s an easy fix to these issues that will take you just a few minutes: relocating your router.