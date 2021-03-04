News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
How to Be Vulnerable at Work Without Spilling Everything, From Brené Brown
These days many workplaces are encouraging their employees to be vulnerable and authentic, but opening up at work can feel precarious — especially if it’s to the wrong people and the wrong way. The key, according to author, podcast host, and vulnerability researcher Brené Brown, is establishing boundaries. Ideas.TED has more.
I Forgot How to Hang Out
A year into the COVID pandemic and working from home, have your social skills atrophied? The Cut consulted with experts in various fields about how our social isolation impacts different areas of our lives — and our brains
A Simple Compliment Can Make a Big Difference
As Alan Mulally, former CEO of Ford, has been quoted as saying of his employees, “It’s all about appreciating them, respecting them, and thanking them at every step of the way.” While the importance of expressing praise and gratitude for establishing a positive organizational culture is clear, Harvard Business Review suggests that people may not follow Mulally’s advice because they underestimate the positive impact of kind words on others.
How to Speak in Public
Whether you’re facing a large crowd, a handful of colleagues at a conference table, a job recruiter over Zoom, or trying to hold your own during a family dinner, the all-too-common experience of speech anxiety can feel like a frustrating act of self-betrayal. Psyche shares how you can learn to speak in public — to any audience, anywhere — not by mastering your emotions, but by paying better attention to how others listen to you.