News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

The Weirdest Things People Actually Put on Their Resumes
Career-resources website Zippia analyzed more than 3.5 million resumes to find the most unexpected adjectives, nouns, and hobbies job seekers put on their resumes — and then found surprising similarities within states.
A Stanford Neuroscientist Reveals the Brutal Truth About Learning as an Adult
Your brain isn’t wired to learn new skills as an adult, according to neuroscientist Andrew Huberman, but he offers two ways you can force it to learn just about anything. Inc. shares them both — and one is something that’s easy to embrace.
Forget Time Management — Master This to Meet All Your Productivity Goals
Attention management isn’t about eliminating distractions, according to author and coach Maura Thomas. It’s a matter of being intentional about how you respond to them — specifically, giving the most attention to the most meaningful, high-impact tasks. Fast Company has six easy tips that can help you master attention management — including finding an accountability buddy.
How to Answer This Awkward Interview Question
“Where do you see yourself in five years?” This can be a tricky question to answer during job interviews. Forbes has three things for you to focus on the next time this comes up so you’re ready with the best possible response.