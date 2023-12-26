Winter Meetings Are Heating Up in Calgary

Author: Matt Alderton

Birds may head south for the winter, but meeting planners are flocking north to experience the billion reasons that Calgary is the ultimate host city — any time of year.

Why a billion? Because Calgary is investing $1 billion in meetings and events infrastructure, including a $500-million expansion of the BMO Centre at Stampede Park, the home of the legendary Calgary Stampede. When it’s complete in June 2024, the BMO Centre will offer more than 500,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Coupled with the capacity from the Calgary TELUS Convention Centre (CTCC), that will make Calgary Western Canada’s largest convention destination.

Clearly, things are heating up in the Stampede City. But then again, Calgary has always been a hot destination for meetings and events. Even in the coldest months, it promises to keep groups warm with extraordinary experiences and unexpected adventures.

Here are three reasons to hold a winter meeting in Calgary:





Warm Western Hospitality

Calgary is known for its signature brand of western hospitality. In fact, Condé Nast Traveler recently named Calgary the world’s friendliest city, citing its “welcoming multi-cultural community.”

Leading the welcoming committee for meeting groups is Tourism Calgary, which executes Calgary’s western hospitality with above-and-beyond event support. Tourism Calgary helps planners book accommodations and connect to local suppliers and offers a variety of services and tools to ensure planners and delegates alike have a remarkable experience.

The staff at Calgary’s meeting venues also are expert practitioners of hospitality. The CTCC recently unveiled a new brand identity that furthers its longstanding commitment to masterfully designed events and client-focused service. Guided by a mission to provide unparalleled hospitality, the CTCC develops tailor-made event experiences through open and collaborative relationships in a way that exceeds industry norms.

Sizzling Stephen Avenue

Winter in Calgary may surprise you. Not only is it Canada’s sunniest major city, but it also is visited by warm, westerly winds called Chinooks that can raise winter temperatures by as much as 15 degrees Celsius. That means the weather is often perfect for enjoying Calgary’s historic Stephen Avenue.

Anchored by the CTCC in the heart of downtown Calgary, Stephen Avenue is a pedestrian-friendly walkway that delivers visitors to some of the city’s best attractions, dining, nightlife, and shopping — not to mention some of its best-loved events, like Calgary’s Chinook Blast winter festival.

And just in case the Chinooks aren’t blowing, visitors can navigate downtown Calgary via the +15 walkway system — the world’s largest indoor, heated pedestrian pathway network.

Hot Activities

Whether you’re looking for fun pre- and post-meeting adventures or offsite experiences and teambuilding, Calgary’s got you covered with winter activities groups will love. Favorites include skiing and tubing at WinSport, Calgary’s ski hill; excursions to bucket-list winter destinations like Banff and Lake Louise, both of which are located in Calgary’s backyard; cross-country skiing, ice biking, and skating courtesy of Calgary’s many trails and rinks; and sipping local brews on a heated outdoor patio.

And that’s just the beginning. To learn more about Calgary — in winter and all year round — visit visitcalgary.com/meetings.