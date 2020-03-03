Truck Tour Spreads Word About New CAESARS FORUM

Author: David McMillin

The “All Roads Lead to CAESARS FORUM” tour rolled into Chicago in late February, putting a new spin on immersive experiences. Draped in gold and black and oozing Vegas-style ambience, a semitrailer parked in a downtown lot was the location for the tour stop, which featured cocktails, comedy, wellness tips, and — of course —a preview of the new Caesars venue.

CAESARS FORUM, a 550,000 square-foot conference center on the Las Vegas Strip, is in its final stages of construction. The truck is making 14 tour stops throughout the country before arriving at one of the venue’s docks on March 18, the official opening day when events will start making the most of the 300,000 square feet of flexible meeting space and the two largest pillarless ballrooms in the world.

It was cold outside, but the environment inside for the Chicago tour stop was cozy as area event organizers enjoyed Champagne (I opted for a cinnamon-infused winter Old Fashioned) in a networking area before sitting down in the in-truck movie theater for the show.

The event mixed education and comedic relief that aligned with the Caesars brand. Ian Bagg, a regular at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club in Las Vegas, offered plenty of laughs. And later Terry Lyles, author of Performance Under Pressure, shared insights about turning stress into a positive, motivating force. Lyles’ insights echoed Caesars’ corporate focus on wellness, which includes initiatives such as the new mocktail menu at Caesars Palace, past sponsorship of walking challenges at PCMA Convening Leaders, and a Wellness Rewards program for employees and their partners.

Caesars says it already has contracted more than 1 million room nights tied to meetings and events at CAESARS FORUM. And Convening Leaders, PCMA’s flagship event, will take place there in January 2022. There is no word yet if I can hitch a ride to Nevada on the semi.

David McMillin is an associate editor at Convene.